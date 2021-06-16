New Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall Below 100 for 1st Time Since April 2020

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The number of new daily COVID-19 cases reported in Minnesota has fallen below 100 for the first time since April 2020.

State health officials said Tuesday that Minnesota recorded 95 new coronavirus cases. Minnesota has had 603,966 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. There have been 7,518 deaths, including 4,457 in long-term care.

Hospitalizations have also fallen to their lowest levels in more than a year. There were 147 patients hospitalized, including 49 in critical condition.

Almost 66% of the state’s population 16 years and older – nearly three million residents – has received at least one dose of the vaccine so far. The state has administered 5.5 million vaccine doses overall.

There were only four new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Lakeland viewing area on Tuesday:

Aitkin County – 1

Beltrami County – 1

Roseau County – 2

