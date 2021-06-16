Lakeland PBS

New Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall Below 100 for 1st Time Since April 2020

Lakeland News — Jun. 15 2021

The number of new daily COVID-19 cases reported in Minnesota has fallen below 100 for the first time since April 2020.

State health officials said Tuesday that Minnesota recorded 95 new coronavirus cases. Minnesota has had 603,966 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. There have been 7,518 deaths, including 4,457 in long-term care.

Hospitalizations have also fallen to their lowest levels in more than a year. There were 147 patients hospitalized, including 49 in critical condition.

Almost 66% of the state’s population 16 years and older – nearly three million residents – has received at least one dose of the vaccine so far. The state has administered 5.5 million vaccine doses overall.

There were only four new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Lakeland viewing area on Tuesday:

  • Aitkin County – 1
  • Beltrami County – 1
  • Roseau County – 2

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Sanford Health Provides Update on Vaccine Status

Summer Food Program In Bemidji Starting On Monday

177 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Friday

Take a Kid Fishing Weekend to Start Friday

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.