New Crosby Restaurant Announces Upcoming Grand Opening to Help Cuyuna Lakes Chamber

Crosby’s newest restaurant, Trailside Tavern and Patio, have announced that they will be hosting a socially distanced grand opening called “Ride It Out” to help support the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce.

The grand opening is set for Thursday, October 8th at the restaurant, which is located at 212 W. Main Street in Crosby. Guests will be the first to tour the new business, receive two drink tickets, and enjoy individually served savory appetizers while listening to live acoustic music by Christian McShane. There will also be a $10 raffle for a chance to win a tandem bike, and a $5 raffle for a chance to win a container of booze, as well as a silent auction.

Officials from Cuyuna Lakes Chamber issued the following statement about the importance of the upcoming event and continuing to support the Chamber through these pandemic times:

“Forced by the pandemic to cancel the events that pay most of its bills, the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce is asking its members and the community to help keep the organization going. Without contributions, the Chamber may be forced to close all operations and cease to exist. Its goal is to raise $55,000, enough to sustain the organization through the calendar year.”

Advance tickets to Ride It Out are $20 at cuyunalakes.com and all proceeds will benefit the Chamber. Tickets will be $30 at the door. Social distancing and state guidelines will be followed, and hand sanitizer will be readily available.

