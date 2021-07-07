Lakeland PBS

New Cragun’s Golf Director Excited for Potential at Courses

Lakeland News — Jul. 6 2021

Sometimes, it takes more than just being in the right place at the right time – you have to be the right person in the right place at the right time.

On Monday night’s newscast, we heard from new Cragun’s Golf Director Jack Wawro, but now we go further into his decision to make the jump south on 371 and how a relationship 20 years in the making made this choice a no-brainer.

Phase one of the renovation process is almost complete. Wawro said starting on July 19 they are opening up a new stretch of nine holes. Lakeland Sports will have a story on the new nine holes and get some fresh video of the construction going on as the project shift to phase two in a couple of weeks.

By — Lakeland News

