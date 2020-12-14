Lakeland PBS

New COVID-19 Testing Site to Open in Brainerd

Nick UrsiniDec. 14 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health announced a new COVID-19 testing site at Central Lakes College.

According to the press release from MDH, testing at CLC will start on Thursday, Dec. 17 through Saturday, Dec. 19. The nasal swapping site has the capacity for 480 tests per day, according to the release. Appointments are not required, but strongly encouraged.

“This is a very convenient way to get tested close to home with fast results,” said Brainerd Lakes Chamber President Matt Kilian. “Our chamber strongly encourages local businesses and their teams to take advantage of this opportunity, especially those in quarantine or questioning whether they were exposed to the virus. It’s another step to get our economy back on track.”

Testing is open to anyone who believes they need a test, with or without insurance.

“With much of the focus today being around the release of an effective and safe vaccine, it is important to have our community continue to be vigilant for symptoms and continue to test for COVID-19,” said Crow Wing County Public Health Supervisor Michelle Moritz. “Individuals should also test five to seven days after they have been in close contact with other individuals that have tested positive. This clinic will give many the opportunity to test regardless of symptoms or close contact. It will be important to know your COVID-19 status before making plans for the holidays.”

The hours of operation at the Central Lakes Gymnasium (501 W College Dr) are Dec. 17-18 from 10 AM to 4 PM and Dec. 19 from 10 AM to 2:30 PM.

