New COVID-19 Rapid Testing Sites Opening in Wadena, Bemidji

On Tuesday, Governor Tim Walz announced the expansion of the state’s community testing network with three new COVID-19 testing sites this week.

The state launched new COVID-19 community rapid testing sites on Tuesday, October 26 in Inver Grove Heights, Wadena, and Hibbing, which will be supported by the Minnesota National Guard. The state will also be launching a new COVID-19 saliva testing site in Bemidji on Thursday, October 28.

These testing sites are to help Minnesotans access quick testing resources in their communities. Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms will be able to take an antigen test and receive results in a matter of hours.

Testing is free at all of the state’s community testing sites. Participants that have health insurance will be asked for their insurance information so the state can bill their insurance company on their behalf.

