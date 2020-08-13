Lakeland PBS

New COVID-19 Cases Slowing Down in Beltrami County

Betsy Melin — Aug. 13 2020

COVID-19 cases rose rapidly in July for Beltrami County, spiking just after the weekend of the 4th. They have been consistently slowing down since then.

As of this week, there are currently 30 active COVID-19 cases in Beltrami County, which is still within the weekly average of 25-40 active cases. There were six recorded Wednesday, bringing the total to 249 cases cumulatively.

Last month, cases were occurring mostly in young adults, but that age group has since diversified. With school starting up again soon, officials say we could see another increase in cases.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

St. Philip’s School in Bemidji to Hold Full-Time In-Person Classes for Fall

BSU Canceling In-Person Homecoming Events This Year

MN Sees First Day with Double-Digit COVID-19 Deaths Since Early July

Governor Walz Signs Order to Extend Peacetime Emergency

Latest Stories

Josh Peterson Wins Bemidji Ward 2 Special Election

Posted on Aug. 13 2020

Bemidji Mayoral Race Narrowed Down to Two Candidates

Posted on Aug. 13 2020

Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners Replaces Sitting Chairman

Posted on Aug. 13 2020

St. Philip's School in Bemidji to Hold Full-Time In-Person Classes for Fall

Posted on Aug. 13 2020

BSU Canceling In-Person Homecoming Events This Year

Posted on Aug. 12 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.