New COVID-19 Cases Slowing Down in Beltrami County

COVID-19 cases rose rapidly in July for Beltrami County, spiking just after the weekend of the 4th. They have been consistently slowing down since then.

As of this week, there are currently 30 active COVID-19 cases in Beltrami County, which is still within the weekly average of 25-40 active cases. There were six recorded Wednesday, bringing the total to 249 cases cumulatively.

Last month, cases were occurring mostly in young adults, but that age group has since diversified. With school starting up again soon, officials say we could see another increase in cases.

