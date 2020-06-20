New COVID-19 Cases in Mille Lacs, Todd Counties on Friday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state’s total positive COVID-19 cases now sits at 32,031, with 362 reported for Friday, June 19th, a decrease of 25 from Thursday’s data. There’s one new case in Mille Lacs County and five new cases in Todd County.

There were 17 COVID-19 related deaths reported for Friday, which shows a decrease of two from Thursday’s report. This brings the total number of deaths in the state to 1,361. The Minnesota Department of Health has reported one new death in Crow Wing County of someone in the 80-89 age range.

There have now been 3,748 total cases requiring hospitalization, with 339 currently hospitalized in right now and 168 of those hospitalized in ICU. Patients no longer needing isolation sits at 27,709.

