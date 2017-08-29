DONATE

New College Students In Grand Rapids Take A Lesson In Financial Responsibility

Haydee Clotter
Aug. 29 2017
Itasca Community College students in Grand Rapids received a lesson in understanding critical financial decisions that will affect them in the future during new student orientation.

In its third year, employees from Affinity Plus hosted four Smart Money sessions and students participated in game-show like activities, responsible budgeting, credit use and borrowing habits to prepare students for success both in college and after graduation.

“Some students don’t realize they’ve made poor financial decisions until it’s too late,” said Bill Marshall, ICC director of enrollment. “We’re trying to remedy that by inviting in Affinity Plus educators. The Smart Money sessions always are a big hit.”

Courtesy: Affinity Plus. Ben Morales, top center, an Affinity Plus employee and educator from the credit union’s Grand Rapids, Minn., branch, leads a financial-education session the week of Aug. 21 at Itasca Community College (ICC).

