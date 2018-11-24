New Coach Leading Bemidji Girls Hockey In Memorable Season
There’s a lot of excitement in the Bemidji girls hockey team this year, which might come as a surprise based on their losing seasons the past two years. But with a new head coach and Hockey Day Minnesota to look forward to, the team is confident things can turn around.
Another tough test approaches the Lumberjacks as they head to Warroad on Tuesday.
