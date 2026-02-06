New Childcare Center To Open in Walker at Site of Former Restaurant

The city of Walker will soon be welcoming a brand-new childcare center to a building that previously housed restaurants, most recently The Lodge.

Lakeview Early Learning Center will be a 6,400-square-foot facility with a capacity of 62 children. The center is located on the south end of downtown Walker and plans to offer full-time care for infants to preschoolers, with after-school and summer programs for students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

The building will be under construction for the next few months, but co-owners Hannah and Douglas Putt hope it will be open by June this year.