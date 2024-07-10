Jul 10, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

New Chief Executive, Other Officials Sworn in at Mille Lacs Band Inauguration

The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe held its 2024 inauguration at Grand Casino Mille Lacs on Tuesday, where five elected officials were sworn in.

Virgil Wind was sworn in as Chief Executive, succeeding previous Chief Executive Melanie Benjamin, who served six terms in the position.

In addition, Carolyn Beaulieu was sworn in as the District I Representative. Semira Kimpson and Sami Thomas were sworn in as school board members, and LeAnn Benjamin was sworn in as the school board chairperson.

We will have full coverage of the inauguration Wednesday night on Lakeland News.

