New Cases of COVID-19 Continue to Slow in Minnesota

Betsy Melin — Jun. 23 2020

The state now has 33,469 positive cases. There has been a total of 9 new deaths, bringing the death total to 1,393. Those who reside in long-term care or assisted living facilities account for 1,101 of those deaths, or 79%.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, there have been eleven COVID-19 related deaths in Crow Wing County, with a total of 97 positive cases.

There have been 59 cases of COVID-19 reported in Itasca County, with 12 deaths that include patients from their 50s to their 80s. In Cass County, there have been 11 cases with two deaths. There have been 392 cases in Todd County with 2 deaths.

There have been 25 cases reported in Beltrami County.

As of today, the number of patients that are currently hospitalized across the state is a total of 339, those who are hospitalized in ICU sits at 158.

The total estimate of completed tests is 520,045, and 520,045 patients no longer need isolation.

