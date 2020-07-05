Lakeland PBS

New Brainerd Restaurant Opens Its Doors Despite Pandemic Restrictions

Brad Hamilton — Jul. 5 2020

Chris Dunmire admitted sleep has been at a premium the past few months as he prepared to open Dunmire’s, a bar and grill, located just off of Highway 210 in Brainerd. The newest business addition to the Brainerd Lakes area officially opened their doors on Wednesday and is now celebrating their grand opening over the weekend.

Dunmire’s goal is to create a “Cheers” type of environment, where friends and family can enjoy a multitude of different forms of entertainment. Some of these include a sand beach volleyball court, patio seating, arcade-style games, and live music.

It hasn’t been easy trying to open a business during a pandemic, but Dunmire says all of the hard work is worth it for moments like this weekend’s celebration.

