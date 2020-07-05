New Brainerd Restaurant Opens Its Doors Despite Pandemic Restrictions

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Chris Dunmire admitted sleep has been at a premium the past few months as he prepared to open Dunmire’s, a bar and grill, located just off of Highway 210 in Brainerd. The newest business addition to the Brainerd Lakes area officially opened their doors on Wednesday and is now celebrating their grand opening over the weekend.

Dunmire’s goal is to create a “Cheers” type of environment, where friends and family can enjoy a multitude of different forms of entertainment. Some of these include a sand beach volleyball court, patio seating, arcade-style games, and live music.

It hasn’t been easy trying to open a business during a pandemic, but Dunmire says all of the hard work is worth it for moments like this weekend’s celebration.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today