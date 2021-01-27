Lakeland PBS

New Brainerd Performing Arts Center to Be Named By Community

Chris BurnsJan. 26 2021

Back in April of 2018, the Brainerd community voted for a project that revamp and update local schools. Included in that project was a new performing arts center for Brainerd High School. Now, with construction nearly complete, the school is asking the public for naming suggestions.

You can submit names by visiting the Blueprint 181 website. Submissions are due by Feb. 15. Cori Reynolds, Brainerd Public Schools Communications Director, says there are already a dozen or so creative names that have been submitted.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chris Burns

By — Chris Burns

Related Posts

Rosenmeier Forum to Host MPR Economics Contributor This Week

Essentia Health Begins Vaccinating 65-Plus Age Group

In Business: Brainerd Business Mapping Plans to Harness Sun’s Power

Over 100 People Attend Annual Brainerd March for Life

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.