New Brainerd Performing Arts Center to Be Named By Community

Back in April of 2018, the Brainerd community voted for a project that revamp and update local schools. Included in that project was a new performing arts center for Brainerd High School. Now, with construction nearly complete, the school is asking the public for naming suggestions.

You can submit names by visiting the Blueprint 181 website. Submissions are due by Feb. 15. Cori Reynolds, Brainerd Public Schools Communications Director, says there are already a dozen or so creative names that have been submitted.

