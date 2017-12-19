New Brainerd City Administrator To Start Jan.1

Last night’s Brainerd City Council Meeting was the last one for current City Administrator, Jim Thoreen as he announced his resignation in July and will officially retire at the end of the year.

On January 1, Cassandra Torstenson will take over as the new Brainerd City Administrator. Torstenson most recently was working in Bismarck, North Dakota as a member of the governor’s staff after receiving her masters in Public Administration in 2012.

Torstenson is excited to move to Brainerd with her husband and four boys so they can enjoy the outdoor activities in the Brainerd Lakes.