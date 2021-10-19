New Bishop Named to Lead Crookston Diocese

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Pope Francis has named a new bishop to lead the Catholic Diocese of Crookston.

The Most Reverend Andrew Cozzens of the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis will be moving north to head up the Crookston Diocese. Bishop Cozzens has served as auxiliary bishop for the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis since 2013 and will become the eighth bishop of the Diocese of Crookston.

His installation mass has been set for Monday, Dec. 6. Bishop Cozzens succeeds Bishop Michael Hoeppner, whose resignation was accepted by Pope Francis on April 13.

The Diocese of Crookston serves the 14 northwest counties of Minnesota and 66 parishes, including several in the Lakeland viewing area in the cities of Bemidji, Park Rapids, Bagley, Blackduck, Fosston, Red Lake, Northome, and more.

