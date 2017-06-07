New Bike Law Will Ensure Safety Of Bicyclists

The next time you’re out for a bike ride, it’ll be a lot safer for bicyclists and drivers sharing the roads. A new law allows motorists to pass a bicycle in a no passing zone when it’s safe to do so.

“The driver with the ability to go into the other lane, it really gives the cyclist the benefit of more space as well,” said Donna Palivec, Bike Bemidji: Loop The Lake Festival Volunteer Coordinator.”I think that’s a win-win for both drivers and cyclists.”

Kelci Bryan has been biking since the age of six and says the new law is a good idea.

“As long as I don’t get hit by a car I think it’s going to be pretty safe,” said Bryan.

There are some safety precautions you can follow when riding a bike. “An all blacked out setup isn’t very easy to see,” said Northern Cycle Manager Alex Barnes. “So having some bright yellows, some bright orange, having daytime running lights, like a rear taillight flasher will also help.”

The Bemidji Police Department is also on-board with bike safety. Their “I Got Caught” initiative rewards kids for wearing helmets when biking.

“Bemidji has a good grasp on share the road; we have specific bike lanes, we have paved trails,” said Bemidji Police Officer Tabitha Carrigan. “Bike safety is huge and wearing your helmet is an important part of that.”

The law advocated by the Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota is a push to make the state more bike friendly and safe for everyone.