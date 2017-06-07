DONATE

LPTV NEWS

New Bike Law Will Ensure Safety Of Bicyclists

Haydee Clotter
Jun. 6 2017
Leave a Comment

The next time you’re out for a bike ride, it’ll be a lot safer for bicyclists and drivers sharing the roads. A new law allows motorists to pass a bicycle in a no passing zone when it’s safe to do so.

“The driver with the ability to go into the other lane, it really gives the cyclist the benefit of more space as well,” said Donna Palivec, Bike Bemidji: Loop The Lake Festival Volunteer Coordinator.”I think that’s a win-win for both drivers and cyclists.”

Kelci Bryan has been biking since the age of six and says the new law is a good idea.

“As long as I don’t get hit by a car I think it’s going to be pretty safe,” said Bryan.

There are some safety precautions you can follow when riding a bike. “An all blacked out setup isn’t very easy to see,” said Northern Cycle Manager Alex Barnes. “So having some bright yellows, some bright orange, having daytime running lights, like a rear taillight flasher will also help.”

The Bemidji Police Department is also on-board with bike safety. Their “I Got Caught” initiative rewards kids for wearing helmets when biking.

“Bemidji has a good grasp on share the road; we have specific bike lanes, we have paved trails,” said Bemidji Police Officer Tabitha Carrigan. “Bike safety is huge and wearing your helmet is an important part of that.”

The law advocated by the Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota is a push to make the state more bike friendly and safe for everyone.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

Northwoods Adventure: Super Bowl Grant To Fund Bike Program

Minnesota Cities Most Likely To Have Recalled Cars Revealed

Funding Available For Safer School Routes

New Children’s Psychiatric Hospital Could Improve Safety

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

chris said

Amazing band!!! I love the style and sound of Corey Medina & Brothers.... Read More

Judith O'Claire said

Bemidji area artist continue to "WOW!" me!... Read More

Brent Sigana Jr said

That wasn't a racist act, it's facts in a natives eyes. Should be a fact in ever... Read More

Lori Westlund said

Nice news story on our Pequot athletes though Gage Westlund will be playing Bask... Read More

Latest Story

Northwoods Adventure: Cherry Car Show In Pequot Lakes

It was a beautiful day on Saturday to be blinded by the sun shining off the rims of cars of all eras at the 10th annual Cherry Car Show, put on
Posted on Jun. 6 2017

Recently Added

Northwoods Adventure: Cherry Car Show In Pequot Lakes

Posted on Jun. 6 2017

Bemidji Jaycees Announce 73rd Annual Water Carnival Schedule

Posted on Jun. 6 2017

Authorities Seek Public Assistance In Finding Motorcyclist

Posted on Jun. 6 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.