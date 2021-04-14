Lakeland PBS

New Bemidji Veterans Home Names Lead Contractor

Betsy Melin — Apr. 14 2021

The contractors for a new Bemidji Veterans home have been announced. Wold Architects & Engineers and Perkins Eastman will be the architects and Adolfson & Peterson Construction will be the construction manager.

The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA) is moving ahead with planning for three new State Veterans Homes projects in Minnesota. Including the new home in Bemidji. The others will be located in Montevideo and Preston. This is following Federal VA funding being recently committed.

Wold Architects & Engineers and Perkins Eastman are the architects for all of the new Homes. They have
been working on these projects for several years and are submitting their designs to regulatory agencies
for review and approval. This process is estimated at 60 to 75 days. Once the designs are approved,
project construction schedules will come into more focus.

Construction on all three projects will be led by a general contractor and will strive to hire a significant
percentage of sub-contractors from the local community. Adolfson & Peterson Construction is the construction manager for the Bemidji project. Knutson Construction is the construction manager for both the Montevideo and Preston projects.

These general contractors will begin soliciting sub-contractors over the next few months. According to a release from MDVA, construction could begin as early as early fall with an 18-month construction schedule.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

With Funding Approved, Construction of Bemidji Veterans Home on the Horizon

Proposed Bemidji Veterans Home to Receive Federal Funding

New Minnesota Veterans Home Projects Not Receiving 2020 Federal Funding

Beltrami County Veterans Task Force Seeking Local Contractors For Bemidji Veterans Home

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.