New Bemidji Rental Code Proposal Receives Favorable Response

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After months of discussion and review, the Bemidji City Council finally saw the updated rental ordinance.

Following the council’s decision to drop the previously proposed ordinance in December, a new one was written up by city staff in collaboration with the Headwaters Landlord Association. At last week’s work session, major concerns from the council were addressed. Included in the presentation from City Rental Inspector Ben Hein were updates to parking, egress and occupancy standards.

But, the most pertinent issue updated was around enforcement of the ordinance. The changes Hein highlighted included:

Maintain strike program, lets tenants dispute strikes

Allows for increased occupancy in units (if certain requirements are met)

Can remove unit occupancy instead of closing entire building

Allows City of Bemidji to require resident manager

Partner with police and fire officials for site inspection requested by those departments.

With these given changes, the city council appeared to be in favor of this version. No formal action was taken, but the council favored seeing the first reading of the ordinance on the Monday, April 3rd agenda.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today