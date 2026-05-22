New Bemidji Girls’ B-Ball Head Coach Peterson Relishing Opportunity for Team

We announced on May 15 that Travis Peterson would be taking over as Bemidji girls’ basketball’s newest head coach, and today we finally had the chance to catch up with the former assistant.

Peterson, who was also the Lumberjacks boys’ head coach from 2015-20, takes over a girls’ program that is on the rise, putting together back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2019 and 2020.

A former Lumberjack himself (class of ’88), Peterson doesn’t expect there to be much change in the way the team operates or in the culture that he created alongside former head coach Darin Schultz over the past several seasons. But he does know that wins and losses won’t be their only measurement for success.

“I look at my job as enhancing the high school experience for my high school kids,” he said. “It’s pretty cool to go to the gym, and I look at it as another class, but it’s an elective and hopefully it’s their favorite elective, whee they’re coming down to the gym because they want to be here. So, as a coach, teacher, it’s a great place to be.”

He continued, “But I want to continue to have kids excited about coming to the gym. And that’s, bottom line is, at the end of every practice, at the end of every game, I want them to walk out of the gym and just feel like, ‘Hey, that was fun because we gave it everything we had. We stuck together, we did it as a team, and I want to come back the next day.’ And really, ultimately, that’s my goal.”

During his tenure as the boys’ head coach, Peterson took the team to state in 2019, ending a 34-year drought. If he can get the girls to state, it would end what is currently a 16-year hiatus, with the Lady Jacks’ last section title coming in 2010.