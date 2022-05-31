New Bemidji Coalition Aims to Improve Veterans Services

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A new collaboration in the Bemidji area is designed to help veterans and their families.

The Greater Bemidji Veterans Coalition met on May 24th in Bemidji to talk about what can be done better for veterans affairs. The idea is to bring leaders from different organizations to discuss ways of streamlining access to services and even bringing more services to veterans.

Officials from organizations like the Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Disabled American Veterans, the American Legion, as well as state officials, law enforcement, and leaders of many other groups all took part in the meeting on Tuesday. Currently, the groups are looking to have meetings on a quarterly basis.

The Greater Bemidji Veterans Coalition will be setting up a Facebook page in the future to communication to people interested in learning more about the collaboration.

