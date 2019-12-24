Lakeland PBS

New Bemidji Area Chamber Of Commerce Executive Director Ready To Get Started

Destiny Wiggins — Dec. 23 2019

This past Monday, the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce announced their new executive director. Abby Randall is a graduate of Bemidji State University and received her Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing Communications with a minor in Political Science.

Randall has been an active member of the Chamber’s Young Professionals Network and has served on numerous volunteer committees. Randall will oversee the Chamber’s day-to-day operations and work with Chamber staff to make sure organization’s programs and services are ran successfully.

“And what I actually got is so much encouragement and excitement that I’m just overwhelmed by the response that the local business community is putting out there,” said Randall. “So supportive, they want to see the Chamber succeed and grow and that has been just an amazing experience for me to hear from so many business connections with the Chamber. To talk about the changes coming up, I really think that with the Chamber there’s a lot of technology aspect that we can implement to connect businesses better.”

This decisions will be effective on Monday, January 6th.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

