New Beltrami County Veterans Service Officer Named

Betsy Melin — Jun. 16 2021

Shane Gustafson has been named the new Beltrami County Veterans Service Center Officer. The officer’s job is to work with local veterans and connect them with local care and other benefits.

There are education services and medical services, including joining the VA, as well as helping with housing benefits and disability benefits. Gustafson is currently working with Scotty Allison to learn the ropes about running the office. Gustafson has a personal connection to the office, which interested him in the job.

Veterans in need of services can contact the office at 218-333-4177.

