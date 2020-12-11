New Beltrami County Administrator Excited to Get Started

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Tom Barry is now Beltrami County’s newest administrator, following the retirement of long-time administrator Kay Mack.

Barry has worked in several cities across the country, most recently in Minot, ND. He is excited to get started in Bemidji, but he knows he will have to work very hard to live up to the legacy of his predecessor.

Despite the strange circumstances of beginning a transition to a new role in the middle of a pandemic, Barry is ready to get started as county administrator.

