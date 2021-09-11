New Babe the Ox Statue to Be Placed in Downtown Brainerd

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A new Babe the Ox statue will soon be placed in downtown Brainerd.

Back in May, the Brainerd City Council chose the Ojibwe theme “Babe the Waabigwan Ox” out of nine contest submissions to decorate Babe. The statue will reside on the corner of South 8th and Laurel Streets in the next couple of weeks. Earlier this week, the Brainerd City Council also gave their approval for a plaque to be placed by the statue.

There will be a public unveiling of Babe once a date is set.

