New Attractions At The Minnesota State Fair

Dozens of new attractions will make their debut this year at the 2017 Minnesota State Fair.

If you plan on attending, here’s a few you can check out.

The Great Big Wheel

The tallest traveling Ferris wheel in the U.S. carries riders 15 stories high into the sky for views of the State Fairgrounds and beyond the Twin Cities. It’s 156 feet tall, has 36 enclosed gondolas carrying six people and a lighting display of a half-million LED lights.

NHL Centennial Fan Area

The arena (Sept. 1-4) honors 100 years of NHL moments and players and teams with videos, memorabilia, virtual reality experience, special guests and an appearance by the Stanley Cup (Sept. 1-2 only).

Eco Experience – New Highlights

This exhibit showcases everyday reduce-reuse-recycle how-tos, healthy cooking, innovations in green technology, transportation and other environmentally focused living.

The Minnesota State Fair attracts nearly 1.9 million visitors annually and features Minnesota’s agriculture, art and industry. For a full list of the new attractions visit their website at http://www.mnstatefair.org/find/new-attractions/.