New Application Guidelines For MN Unemployment Benefits

Destiny Wiggins — Apr. 3 2020

If you need to apply for unemployment benefits for the first time due to COVID-19, you are now asked to apply on a certain day due to the overwhelming amount of applications.

The state Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) has released new guidelines to help manage the high demand of applications. The new guidelines for what day to apply on is based on the last digit of your Social Security number. Anyone who missed their assigned day can apply on Thursday or Friday.

Click here to access the application.

