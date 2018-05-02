New Airport Affairs Council Takes Flight In Bemidji

Through an effort formed by the Bemidji Regional Airport Authority and Greater Bemidji, a group formed to help expand local companies has taken flight. A dozen community members gathered to launch the new Bemidji Regional Airport Affairs Council, with the intention to generate ideas and thoughts on the use of local aviation.

The ideas and information generated and by this new council will be extremely beneficial to the growth and success of the airport.

Meeting around the table, members from all different backgrounds shared their thoughts and vision for what this council can be. For some, this council will provide a valuable education on the benefits of local aviation.

One of the objectives of the newly formed council is to see how aviation can support local companies and also attract new business.

For Greater Bemidji, the regional airport has been a key tool in attracting new employers to the area.

With the council open to anyone who has an interest about avaition, the group has high hopes to soar into the future.

The next Bemidji Regional Airport Affairs Council meeting will be held at the airport on Thursday, June 14th at 8:00 A.M. and is open to the public.