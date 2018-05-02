Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

New Airport Affairs Council Takes Flight In Bemidji

Josh Peterson
May. 2 2018
Leave a Comment

Through an effort formed by the Bemidji Regional Airport Authority and Greater Bemidji, a group formed to help expand local companies has taken flight. A dozen community members gathered to launch the new Bemidji Regional Airport Affairs Council, with the intention to generate ideas and thoughts on the use of local aviation.

The ideas and information generated and by this new council will be extremely beneficial to the growth and success of the airport.

Meeting around the table, members from all different backgrounds shared their thoughts and vision for what this council can be. For some, this council will provide a valuable education on the benefits of local aviation.

One of the objectives of the newly formed council is to see how aviation can support local companies and also attract new business.

For Greater Bemidji, the regional airport has been a key tool in attracting new employers to the area.

With the council open to anyone who has an interest about avaition, the group has high hopes to soar into the future.

The next Bemidji Regional Airport Affairs Council meeting will be held at the airport on Thursday, June 14th at 8:00 A.M. and is open to the public.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji Explores Adding A Community Development Director

Greater Bemidji Thanks Business And Community Supporters At Event

MPR Hosts Panel About Entrepreneurship Featuring Bemidji Businesses

Delta Dental Plans Expansion In Bemidji

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Michael said

Biggest mental health strain in the military these days is the toxic leadership... Read More

Jamie R Aune said

Awesome performance Michael! Always enjoy your music :)... Read More

Sharon said

I'm 67 and caucasian and often have the staff follow me. They want to make sure... Read More

brandie said

my daughter and I went to the salon in front of med save pharmacy. My daughter l... Read More

Latest Story

GOP Lawmakers Offer Gun Bills

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Two Republican lawmakers from Minneapolis suburbs are proposing bills aimed at gun possession and ownership. One would
Posted on May. 2 2018

Latest Stories

GOP Lawmakers Offer Gun Bills

Posted on May. 2 2018

BHS Students Make Promise To Drive Without Distractions

Posted on May. 2 2018

Giuliani Stephens Names Rep. Jeff Backer As Running Mate In GOP Governor Bid

Posted on May. 2 2018

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Named Women's Choice Award for Eighth Consecutive Year

Posted on May. 2 2018

Bemidji Baseball Takes Win Over Warroad

Posted on May. 2 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.