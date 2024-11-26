New $37 Million Record Set for GiveMN’s ‘Give to the Max Day’

GiveMN is celebrating yet another record-breaking year for their Give to the Max Day. Each year, the organization hosts a campaign to raise money for non-profits and schools across the state.

Give to the Max Day originally started in 2009 as a one-time campaign to connect non-profits across the state and raise funds for them. After that one-time campaign raised $14,000,000 in just 24 hours, GiveMN asked, “Why stop there?”

“16 years later, here we are celebrating an annual giving holiday across the state of Minnesota that has since raised more than $365 million for more than 10,000 non-profits around the state,” said Jenna Ray, GiveMN’s Deputy Executive Director.

Outside of the campaign’s second year, each Give to the Max Day sees record numbers in the amount of money that’s donated. This year’s event, held on November 21st, was no different, where more than $37,000,000 was raised for 6,556 different organizations across the state.

“It’s an unbelievable number because it translates to so many meals served and performances had and kittens who are homed, right?” Ray said. “There’s a real impact in our communities and the feeling among our team, and I hope across all of Minnesota, is just a feeling of profound gratitude and hope for what’s possible when we come together and we support our neighbors in a day like Give to the Max Day.”

GiveMN builds programs and products to assist nearly 70% of Minnesota no-profits who say they aren’t confident that their current fundraising efforts will allow them to continue to sustain their missions. Every year, thousands of organizations raise money to improve the quality of life in Minnesota and communities around the world.

“We know that there is an incredible amount of need and generosity and support to be had all across Minnesota,” added Ray. “We know that there are so many nonprofits who are working really hard to make our state and our communities a really beautiful, wonderful place to live, and we know that Minnesotans are generous. So the fact that folks continue to show up for Give to the Max Day every year, it’s an unbelievable testament to the power of generosity and joy and hope that we share here in Minnesota.”

Those who donated directly to GiveMN were able to choose exactly what organization within Minnesota they wanted to donate to.