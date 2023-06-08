Nevis’s Jade Rypkema Going for 7th State Title, Guided by Close Connection with Coach

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jade Rypkema may as well close out her illustrious high school running career with seven state championships before it’s all said and done.

But the Nevis senior’s story isn’t one where she began running competitively at an extremely young age and has been working towards the goal of seven state championships since day one. Rypkema actually didn’t begin running until middle school. In gym class in sixth grade, her P.E. teacher and now long-distance coach Tom Stambaugh noticed Rypkema.

“He saw me do the PACER test, and I liked the competitive aspect of seeing how long I could last and he offered for me to go out for track, so I did,” said Rypkema.

Rypkema began running long-distance for the Nevis track and cross country teams. Stambaugh says she was never the most-talented or skilled runner, but that she had a one-of-a-kind determination.

“Talent-wise, she’s OK, I’ve had better talented runners, but she has the “it” factor,” explained Stambaugh. “If she doesn’t achieve what she wants to, she doesn’t pout, she just [says], ‘What do I got to do to be better? How do I beat this girl? How do I win a state title?’

The extreme competitiveness from Rypkema, along with her willingness to improve, has led to 10 state meet appearances in track and cross country with Rypkema winning the state championship in five of those years (cross county championships in 2020 and 2022, 3200m track championships in 2021 and 2022, and a 1600m track state championship in 2022).

In addition to her success in high school at Nevis, Rypkema also earned All-American honors at the Nike Outdoor High School Nationals in Eugene, Oregon last June after placing fourth in the 5,000-meter race in 17:07.33. That race caught the attention of numerous Division 1 schools, and last fall, Rypkema committed to the Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington.

This weekend, Rypkema will try to bring home her seventh state title to Nevis if she can win the 3200m and 1600m runs at the MSHSL Class A State Meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

Throughout her journey, Rypkema has enjoyed the process the most and the relationships she’s built, especially the one with her distance coach Tom Stambaugh.

“Since sixth grade I’ve known Stambaugh, at every practice he’s there, he’s my fishing buddy, he’s giving me so much knowledge, he’s taught me how to be a great person, a great friend, and hopefully when it’s my turn, hopefully I can be a great mentor to someone else, because if I need him, he’s always there,” said Rypkema.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today