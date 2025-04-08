Nevis Voters Reject School Bond Referendum in Special Election

After receiving results last night for successful school referendum votes in the Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus school districts, Lakeland News now has numbers for the Nevis Public School referendum.

In a special election held yesterday, voters rejected a $41.55 million referendum for renovation and expansion of facilities, including a new athletic complex and more space for special education programming. 77.6% percent of voters (988 total) voted against the measure, compared to 22.4% of voters (286) who voted for it.