Apr 9, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Nevis Voters Reject School Bond Referendum in Special Election

After receiving results last night for successful school referendum votes in the Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus school districts, Lakeland News now has numbers for the Nevis Public School referendum.

In a special election held yesterday, voters rejected a $41.55 million referendum for renovation and expansion of facilities, including a new athletic complex and more space for special education programming. 77.6% percent of voters (988 total) voted against the measure, compared to 22.4% of voters (286) who voted for it.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Crime

Suspect Shot by Officer in Police Pursuit Near Crookston in Custody

Community

Bemidji City Council Proclaims April 5–11 as ‘Week of the Young Child’

Education & Government

Pequot Lakes, Pine River-Backus School Referendums Approved by Voters

Arts & Entertainment

Leech Lake Tribal College Bringing Back Annual Resting Powwow