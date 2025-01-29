Jan 29, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Nevis Superintendent Planning to Retire After 11 Years in Position

Nevis Public School Superintendent Gregg Parks has announced that he plans to retire after this school year.

In a memo he wrote to the Nevis School Board, Parks said he will retire effective June 30th of this year after 11 years of leading the district.

The district will begin a search for a new superintendent through the Minnesota School Boards Association.

