Jan 29, 2025 | By: Lakeland News
Nevis Superintendent Planning to Retire After 11 Years in Position
Nevis Public School Superintendent Gregg Parks has announced that he plans to retire after this school year.
In a memo he wrote to the Nevis School Board, Parks said he will retire effective June 30th of this year after 11 years of leading the district.
The district will begin a search for a new superintendent through the Minnesota School Boards Association.
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
Education & Government