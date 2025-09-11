Nevis Student Arrested for Allegedly Making School Shooting Threat

A 14-year-old Nevis student has been arrested after allegedly threatening to carry out a school shooting in Nevis.

According to the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Nevis Public School around 3:15 yesterday afternoon and interviewed witnesses who said they heard the student say he was going to shoot up the school, shoot a particular student, and then shoot himself. Deputies met with the suspect and his father, and the suspect reportedly confessed to making the threats.

The juvenile was placed under arrest for making terroristic threats and was transported to the Northwestern Minnesota Juvenile Center in Bemidji, where he remains in custody.

On Facebook, Nevis Public School shared a message from Superintendent Ranae Seykora that thanked staff and law enforcement “for their swift action regarding this situation.” She added that the student “will not be returning to our building” and that emergency procedures are in place.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a crisis, help is available. Please reach out to local mental health resources or call/text 988 for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.