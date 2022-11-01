Lakeland PBS

Nevis School Bus Involved in Two-Vehicle Crash, No Injuries Reported

Lakeland News — Nov. 1 2022

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reports that a Nevis school district bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 25, but no injuries were reported.

The crash happened in Nevis Township when the bus left a stop sign on Friendly Bay Drive and tried to pull out onto County Road 18, but it pulled in front of a pickup truck traveling east on CR 18. The driver of the pickup, 73-year-old Ronald McLaen of Nevis, tried to avoid the bus, but his vehicle collided with the rear area of the bus.

The bus had 16 passengers on board plus the driver, 69-year-old Scott Parslow. No one was injured.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Blackduck Woman Seriously Injured in One-Vehicle Crash North of Bemidji

12-Year-Old Bagley Boy Injured After Being Hit By Semi-Truck

Bemidji School Bus Involved in Early Morning Traffic Accident

Vehicle Crash East of Becida Results in Drug Bust

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.