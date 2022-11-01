Nevis School Bus Involved in Two-Vehicle Crash, No Injuries Reported

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reports that a Nevis school district bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 25, but no injuries were reported.

The crash happened in Nevis Township when the bus left a stop sign on Friendly Bay Drive and tried to pull out onto County Road 18, but it pulled in front of a pickup truck traveling east on CR 18. The driver of the pickup, 73-year-old Ronald McLaen of Nevis, tried to avoid the bus, but his vehicle collided with the rear area of the bus.

The bus had 16 passengers on board plus the driver, 69-year-old Scott Parslow. No one was injured.

