May 6, 2026 | By: Charlie Yaeger

Nevis Native Rypkema Breaks 40-Year-Old Track and Field Record at NDSU

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Credit: NDSU Track and Field/Cross Country

Former Nevis High School runner Jade Rypkema, who won five state titles in track and field and another in cross country, is setting records at her new school, North Dakota State.

On Apr. 16 at the Bryan Clay Invitational in California, the sophomore broke a 40-year-old NDSU record in the 10,000-meter run, finishing in 35:04.42 and clearing the previous record set by Nancy Dietman in 1986 by 7 seconds.

Rypkema transferred to NDSU this year from Gonzaga, where she set her personal best time in the race at 34:45.01. In high school, her long distance coach was Nevis teacher Tom Stambaugh, who was an All-American for the Bison.

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