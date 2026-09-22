Sep 21, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Nevis Man Sentenced for Government Assistance Fraud of Over $263,000

vincent bellomo mugshot

Vincent Bellomo (Credit: Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office)

A 76-year-old Nevis man has been sentenced for defrauding more than a quarter of a million dollars from government assistance.

Vincent Bellomo was convicted of three felony charges of wrongfully obtaining public assistance after pleading guilty to those charges in June. On Monday, he received stayed prison sentences of 12 months, 13 months, and 15 months in accordance with Minnesota sentencing guidelines. He was also placed on probation for up to five years and ordered to pay restitution of $263,949.

Bellomo was charged with wrongfully obtaining public assistance after his Hubbard County financial worker learned that he had a bank account he had not disclosed when renewing his benefits. Those benefits were from programs that included Medical Assistance, Minnesota Supplemental Aid, Group Residence Housing Benefits, Emergency General Assistance, Medicare Savings Program, and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

According to the investigation, Bellomo repeatedly claimed very little assets and failed to disclose large amounts of money he had in a savings account while applying for benefits.

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