Nevis Man in Custody After Allegedly Causing Rollover Crash in Hubbard County

Hanky HazeltonApr. 18 2023

A man involved in a rollover crash has been arrested and taken into custody by the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, on April 15 at 2:48 a.m., a Bemidji ambulance driver came across a rollover car crash on Hubbard County Road 4 in Lake Emma Township. When deputies arrived at the scene, they learned that 23-year-old Hunter Jewison of Nevis was driving a 2018 Dodge Durango south on County Rd 4 when he fell asleep at the wheel.

Both Jewison and his passenger sustained minor injuries and were provided medical treatment from the ambulance crew. While deputies spoke with Jewison, they observed he had bloodshot and watery eyes, poor balance, slurred speech, and the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from him.

Jewison failed a field sobriety test and admitted to drinking three beers and a “shot” earlier that evening. He was placed under arrest. A search warrant for a sample of Jewison’s blood was signed by a Judge and a sample was then obtained at St. Joseph’s Hospital. Results of the testing are pending.

