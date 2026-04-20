Nevis Man Accused of Defrauding Over $263,000 From Public Assistance Programs

A 76-year-old Nevis man is accused of defrauding more than a quarter million dollars from government assistance.

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says Vincent Bellomo is charged with three counts of wrongfully obtaining public assistance and three counts of perjury. All are felonies.

The department began investigating Bellomo in January after receiving a report from a financial worker with Hubbard County Social Services reporting fraud by one of their clients. Hubbard County investigators followed up on the complaint and discovered that Bellomo had allegedly received over $263,000 worth of benefits that he was not entitled to.

The benefits were from programs that included Medical Assistance, Minnesota Supplemental Assistance, Group Residence Housing Benefits, Emergency General Assistance, Medicare Savings Program, and SNAP benefits. According to the investigation, Bellomo repeatedly claimed very little assets and failed to disclose large amounts of money he had in a savings account while applying for benefits.

The Sheriff’s Office says investigators tried to contact Bellomo at his residence but found he was in California. Bellomo was picked up by the Fontona, CA Police Department after an arrest warrant was issued, and he was picked up by Hubbard County officers after he waived extradition.

Bellomo is scheduled to make an initial appearance in Hubbard County District Court on Apr. 27.