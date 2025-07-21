Jul 21, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Nevis Man, 21, Dies in Swimming Accident at Area Lake

A 21-year-old Nevis man died Saturday in a swimming accident at a lake in Nevis.

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says a group was swimming in Lake Belle Taine a little after 2 a.m. on July 19th when one of the swimmers jumped off the dock and found Aiden Thompson lying face down in the water. Bystanders were performing CPR on Thompson when deputies arrived on the scene, and emergency responders continued to perform lifesaving measures, but Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy report revealed that Thompson died of a cervical spine fracture.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Gaslin Garage 400x400

Craguns 400x400 5 24

Hug Hydronics 4 24

Related News

News

Bemidji Firefighters Respond to 3 Area Fires Over the Weekend

Crime

Minnesota Lawmaker to Resign After Being Convicted of Felony Burglary

Community

Open Houses Scheduled for Highway 371/210 Project in Baxter

Sports

112nd MN Golf Association Amateur Championship Round 1 Results