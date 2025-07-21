Nevis Man, 21, Dies in Swimming Accident at Area Lake

A 21-year-old Nevis man died Saturday in a swimming accident at a lake in Nevis.

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says a group was swimming in Lake Belle Taine a little after 2 a.m. on July 19th when one of the swimmers jumped off the dock and found Aiden Thompson lying face down in the water. Bystanders were performing CPR on Thompson when deputies arrived on the scene, and emergency responders continued to perform lifesaving measures, but Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy report revealed that Thompson died of a cervical spine fracture.