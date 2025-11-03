Nevis Girls’ Volleyball Returns to State Tournament for 1st Time in 12 Years

The girls’ state volleyball tournament begins this week, and the Nevis Tigers are making their first appearance there in 12 years. The Green and Yellow have been close to a Class A state berth over the last several seasons, including a section runner-up performance in 2023.

This year, Nevis finished the regular season 19-7 and entered the section tournament as the top seed in the west. Pushed to the brink by Verndale in a five-set semifinal, and then fighting off multiple set points to eventually down Swanville 3-1, the road to Grand Casino Arena had plenty of bumps. But that made lifting the hardware all the more worth it.

“It’s a great feeling. Just feeling accomplished,” said senior floor captain Clair Isaacson. “It’s nice to have the [former] teammates all come in and cheer us on, and our fans. It’s just a moment to remember forever. I knew from the start that we were going to win. It just took some turns throughout the season, but I knew that we could do it.”

Senior setter Brenna Lindow added that the Tigers have a lot of skills.

“Since we were young, we won a bunch of tournaments … and I think we have confidence, too. You just have to have the mindset that you can come back. If you’re down by two sets, you can come back just like that,” she continued as she snapped her fingers. “You just got to lock your mind in and get it done.”

Nevis has a core group of five seniors leading the team with two juniors and several underclassman making big contributions as well. With section playoffs now in the rear-view mirror, the eyes of the Tigers sit squarely on the upcoming state tournament and the opportunities it offers them.

“It’s been a dream since I was just a little girl,” said senior captain Ava Forbes of making it to state. “I’ve been on varsity since I was a freshman, and I just have always had that dream. I’m really excited to play those bigger schools because I know even though I won’t be here next year, it will make our younger players better. Playing people that are better than you, that’s how you get better. And for the team, I just know that we’re all super excited to just have the experience in general.”

Nevis was awarded the 7-seed and will play 2-seed Russell-Tyler-Ruthton in their Class A state quarterfinal match, which is taking place Thursday, November 6 at 7 p.m. on Court 2 at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul. The Tigers are making their fifth state tournament appearance.