Oct 30, 2025 | By: Collin Burns

Nevis Girls’ Volleyball Pushes Past Swanville to Take Section 5A Title

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

mahnomen waubun thunderbirds football generic

10-30-2025

Sports

Mahnomen/Waubun Football Beats Red Lake County to Take the Section 8A Championship

grandrapidsvb

10-30-2025

News

Grand Rapids Girls’ Volleyball Adds Another Section Championship

berthahewitt

10-30-2025

Sports

Bertha-Hewitt Football Falls to Cromwell-Wright in Section Championship

Bsu Beavers Hockey Generic 2 New Logo Sqk

10-29-2025

Sports

BSU Men’s Hockey Riding Momentum of 5-Point Weekend into Bowling Green Series