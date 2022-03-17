Lakeland PBS

Nevis Girls Basketball Making 1st-Ever Trip to State Tournament

Chaz MootzMar. 16 2022

The Nevis girls basketball team is making its first-ever trip to the state tournament in program history.

So far, it’s been a Cinderella run for Nevis as the Tigers upset both of the top seeds in the Section 5A playoffs. Last Wednesday, Nevis upset the #1 seed from the west sub-section, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa. Then the Tigers beat the east sub-section champion Braham 38-27 in the Section 5A title game last Friday.

Nevis is hoping to continue their run at the Class A state tournament when they take on Hancock in the opening round at 5:00 PM on Thursday, March 17th at the Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis.

By — Chaz Mootz

