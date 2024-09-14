Nevis Football Wins Big Over Hill City/Northland to Keep Streak Going

The defending 9-player state champion Nevis Tigers picked up right there they left off last season, beating Sebeka 44-12 in Week 1 and winning 18-12 in overtime over Ogilvie in Week 2.

On Friday, Nevis was hosting Hill City/Northland. The Tigers were sporting the alternate black uniforms for homecoming, and they say you should never cross the path of a black cat, which the Hornets were about to find out when you do it on Friday the 13th.

Nevis wins big over Hill City/Northland 43-6, with five different players accounting for the Tigers’ first five scores. They’re now 3-0 on the season and improve their win streak to 16, building off last year’s undefeated 13-0 campaign.