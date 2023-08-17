Nevis Football Preps for New Season, New Section
Fall activities began this past Monday for most high school football teams in Minnesota, but for Nevis football, they began a week earlier.
An unfamiliar start for a team now playing in an unfamiliar section, the Tigers previously competed in Section 6 but were re-aligned to section 5 for the upcoming year. Sports reporter Miles Walker stopped by practice Wednesday to find out what else is new about this year’s squad.
The Tigers start this season next Friday on the road at Carlton-Wrenshall before taking on Laporte the following Friday for their home opener.
