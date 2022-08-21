Lakeland PBS

Nevis Football Looking to Find Success Through Returning Players

Lakeland News — Aug. 21 2022

Section 6 9-man high school football is heating up. The Nevis Tigers were one of the heavy hitters last year, but unfortunately lost a nail-biter 3-point game in the semifinal to a team they beat in the regular season.

Last year, the Tigers only lost one game through the regular season, finishing with a 7-1 record that placed them 2nd in the division. The good news for the Tigers is that a lot of the guys that made that team 7-1 are back for more.

Along with most of their receiving core and quarterback Ethan Klimek, one major change to the offense isn’t who catches the rock, but who carries it. Two sophomores are starting in the backfield, and their experience will come with reps in practice.

Nevis is set to kick their season off at home against Badger/Greenbush-Middle River on Friday, September 2nd at 7 PM.

By — Lakeland News

