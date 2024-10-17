Nevis Football Defeats Verndale to Finish Regular Season Undefeated

Verndale football is what you might call the old guard. The Pirates have 17 section titles, three state runner-ups, and two state titles, which came in 1997 and 2002.

On the other hand, Nevis football is what you might call the new guard. They’re currently the top-ranked team in the 9-Player class, and rightly so – the Tigers are the reigning state champions and are on a 20-game win streak dating back to the beginning of the 2023 season.

On Wednesday night in the final game of the regular season, the crowd was treated to a clash of the old and new guard as Nevis hosted Verndale.

In the second quarter, the Pirates were trailing 6-0. They went for it on four and goal, where Lincoln Finck was stuffed by a host of Tigers. The score remained 6-0.

In the ensuing possession, Nevis had a fourth down of their own on their side of the 50. Ayo Ogundeji with the rock was brought down near the line to gain by Braden Shamp. The refs measured and it wasn’t enough, leading to a turnover on downs.

Verndale was going to try to take advantage. Shawn Schmitz couldn’t find a receiver, so he tucked it and ran. He had space and got a touchdown, but with a two-point conversion no good, it was tied 6-6.

With less than 30 seconds left in the half, it looked like the Tigers were going to just run the clock and take the tie at the half, but Ogundeji got loose and went 68 yards to the promised land.

Nevis led 12-6 at the half, and they went on to win 32-6 over Verndale. The Tigers finished the regular season undefeated for the second year in a row, while the Pirates finished 4-4.