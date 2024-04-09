Nevis Football Coaches Recognized at MFCA Hall of Fame Banquet

Over the weekend, the Minnesota Football Coaches Association and held their Hall of Fame Banquet, and two local coaches were given some honors.

Nevis head coach Shawn Klimek was named Class 9-Player Coach of the Year after guiding the Tigers to a perfect 13-0 season and a state championship for the first time in school history.

Assistant coach Mike DeWulf also received the Butch Nash Award, which is given to outstanding assistant coaches.