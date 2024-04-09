Apr 9, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Nevis Football Coaches Recognized at MFCA Hall of Fame Banquet

Nevis Football Coaches Awards Klimek Dewulf

Nevis football head coach Shawn Klimek (left) and assistant coach Mike DeWulf (Facebook: Nevis Tigers Football)

Over the weekend, the Minnesota Football Coaches Association and held their Hall of Fame Banquet, and two local coaches were given some honors.

Nevis head coach Shawn Klimek was named Class 9-Player Coach of the Year after guiding the Tigers to a perfect 13-0 season and a state championship for the first time in school history.

Assistant coach Mike DeWulf also received the Butch Nash Award, which is given to outstanding assistant coaches.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Sports

Park Rapids Softball Returns an Experienced Roster This Season

Crime

Former Deer River Assistant Coach Found Guilty of Rape

Community

Pequot Lakes’ Darci Martini Becomes Latest in Family to Make Noise on the Hardwood

Sports

East Polk Softball Survives Thief River Falls, Improves to 2-0