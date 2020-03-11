Lakeland PBS

Nevis Boys Basketball Team Is Young, But Ready To Make A Playoff Run

Chaz MootzMar. 10 2020

The Nevis boys basketball team cruised their way to the Section 5A semifinal game with 58- and 26-point wins. The Tigers have been one of the more consistent teams in the area with a 23-4 record, and they’re also one of the younger teams with only one senior on their roster.

Nevis will play Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa on Wednesday night at 7:00 at Wadena-Deer Creek High School to try to punch their ticket to the Section 5A championship game.

Chaz Mootz

By — Chaz Mootz

