Nevis Boys Basketball Team Is Young, But Ready To Make A Playoff Run

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Nevis boys basketball team cruised their way to the Section 5A semifinal game with 58- and 26-point wins. The Tigers have been one of the more consistent teams in the area with a 23-4 record, and they’re also one of the younger teams with only one senior on their roster.

Nevis will play Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa on Wednesday night at 7:00 at Wadena-Deer Creek High School to try to punch their ticket to the Section 5A championship game.