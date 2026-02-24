Feb 24, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Nevis Boys’ Basketball Survives Northome/Kelliher’s Bid at an Upset

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

pierz boys wrestling postseason 2026 thumbnail

02-24-2026

Sports

Toughness Fueling Pierz Boys’ Wrestling’s 1st State Appearance in 9 Years

united north central boys wrestling postseason 2026 thumbnail

02-24-2026

Sports

UNC Wrestling Returns To Class A State Tournament for 5th Straight Season

Warroad Warriors Hockey Generic 2 Thumbnail

02-23-2026

Sports

Warroad Girls’ Hockey Falls to Breck 4-1 in State Championship Game

bemidji girls hockey megan berg herb brooks award thumbnail

02-23-2026

Sports

Bemidji’s Berg 2026 Class AA Recipient of Esteemed Herb Brooks Award