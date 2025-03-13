Nevis Boys’ Basketball Strives for 5 Straight Section Titles This Friday vs. Upsala

After a decisive 80-54 win over Browerville in the section semifinals, Nevis boys’ basketball will be playing for their fifth consecutive Section 5A championship and their seventh overall. The 5th-ranked Tigers will now face Upsala for the right to head back to the state tournament.

Both teams enter the bout as a 1-seed from their respective subsections, and both are sporting 20-plus-win seasons, but the four-time reigning champs believe their experience is what will carry them when they tip-off for the title.

“There’s a little added pressure trying to make it to state for the fifth year in a row, but it’s just [about] confidence and experience,” said captain Devan Lindow. “We’ve been here before, so we know what to expect and I think it’ll help us.”

“We’ve got all the community and basically all the people in the past that were teammates with us, they’re rooting for us,” the senior guard continued. “It’s just great to bring the community and them along with us.”

“It’s always the goal to make it back to state, and that’s what we strive for every single year,” added senior captain Alex Lester. “Our main goal is defense because, if the other team doesn’t score too much, then we usually can get around at least 50-plus points, no problem. So we if just lock down on defense, that should be no problem.”

Nevis will tip-off with Upsala on Friday, March 14th at 7:45 p.m. They’ll play at Halenbeck Hall on the campus of St. Cloud State University.